Arrests

Robert M. Renna, 34, of Saco Street, on Nov. 4 on a warrant, on Saco Street.

Andrew J. Warren, 34, of Main Street, on Nov. 5 on two warrants, on Main Street.

Robert W. Hutchinson, 41, of Westbrook, on Nov. 8 on a charge of violating condition of release, criminal trespass, domestic stalking and creating a police standoff.

Christopher T. Meals, 48, of Massachusetts, on Nov. 8 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Bridgton Road.

Summonses

Richard Fabrice Ndayishimiye, 27, of Portland, on Nov. 3 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Central Street.

Travis Michael Ingraham, 26, of Limerick, on Nov. 4 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Forest Street.

Crystal Doyle, 39, of Windham, on Nov. 5 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Main Street.

Wendall R. Johnson, 58, of Saco Street, on Nov. 6 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Larrabee Road.

