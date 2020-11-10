WESTBROOK — A developer has proposed a 22-unit apartment project for the former Twin Falls Golf Club on Spring Street.

Developer Flagship Spring Street plans a mix of duplexes and multi-apartment buildings on 2.5 acres at 364 Spring St., engineer Dustin Roma told the Planning Board last week. The buildings would be set back from the road, centered on the site of the old first tee, he said. The old clubhouse would be renovated into a four-unit apartment building. Eight duplexes with three bedrooms each would be built and an existing two-unit apartment on the property would be maintained.

Some Planning Board members called for more green space in the parking lot, which Roma said the company could easily add.

“I am tired of seeing these projects come here that are just rectangles plunked on a property line with no regard for solar orientation or community,” Planning Board member Robin Tannenbaum said. “I hold the landscape architect in high regard and look forward to what she can contribute.”

Tannenbaum said she also hopes to see more variety among buildings styles before the project comes back for a vote.

“There is a decent chance there will be kids with the three bedrooms, so diversity would be my comment. There is room for that,” she said.

Previously, a $1.2 million condo and commercial project was approved for another portion of the golf course, which is across from the Blue Spruce development. Those plans fell through in 2019 when developer Priority Real Estate said they couldn’t fit the project into their schedule. That project application and approval and has since become void.

“A positive is you won’t really see the development from Spring Street on the road,” alternate Planning Board member Larry McWilliams said. “I like that we will see the original golf clubhouse as part of the project.”

The Planning Board will vote and have a public hearing on the project at a future meeting, date not yet set.

