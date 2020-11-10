Arrests
No arrests were reported from Nov. 3-9.
Summonses
11/4 at 10:40 a.m. Karla Krassner, 63, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Scott Dyer Road by Officer Estes on a charge of speeding.
11/5 at 9:08 a.m. Matthew Hardy, 25, of El Cerrito, California, was issued a summons on Two Lights Road by Officer Estes on a charge of speeding.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to three fire calls from Nov. 3-9.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from Nov. 3-9.
