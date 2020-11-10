Arrests

11/6 at 3 a.m. Jennifer Jane Pineau, 53, of Yarmouth, was arrested on Route 1 on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and refusing to sign a summons.

Summonses

There were no summonses reported in Cumberland from Nov. 2-9.

Fire calls

11/6 at 10:09 a.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 95 South

11/6 at 7:13 p.m. Dispatched & canceled en route

11/7 at 2:14 a.m. Cover assignment on Bartlett Circle

11/7 at 11:54 a.m. Grass fire on Gray Road

11/7 at 1:16 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries I-295 North

11/8 at 3:13 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Gray Road

EMS

Cumberland emergency services responded to 12 calls from Nov. 2-9.

