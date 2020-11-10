WESTBROOK — Two high school and two middle school COVID-19 cases were announced last week, but no new cases have occurred since.

The infected students “have not been at school since Oct. 22, before they were even initially exposed,” so no school closures were necessary, said Superintendent Peter Lancia.

As of Monday, no new cases had been identified, he said.

The middle school closed mid-October due to cases, with other cases occurring at Congin and the high school.

“I know that the current increase in positive cases across the state and nation is concerning. Please know that we are following very strict health and safety guidelines including deep cleaning and sanitizing of our classrooms, common areas, restrooms, facilities, and vehicles,” Lancia said in a letter to parents Nov. 4.

