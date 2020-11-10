For the past five years our town manager, town planner, planning board, town council, and the planning board of appeals have not honored repeated requests from residents to have a public conversation about short-term rentals in our residential areas. Nonetheless, issues and burdens surrounding STR’s on the community such as parking, safety, parties, noise, affordable housing, trespassing and property values continue. In stark contrast, these same decision-making entities have found time to draft ordinances about chickens and coops in great regulatory detail. Even though STRs fit squarely within our town’s definition of a motel, they continue in our residential neighborhoods. People call with concerns and are literally told by the town planner that the town will not talk about it. If discussed and planned they could find their justifiable legal place in our town.

How is a public discussion about Airbnb and STR’s paltry? Yet poultry is something that requires full and immediate administrative attention? Money and political power are deafening. Neighboring towns such as South Portland, Portland, Freeport and Falmouth have responded to their residents and worked to create dialogue and regulation. Yarmouth leaders had ample time to do the same before the pandemic limited our ability to assemble and discuss issues in the best interests of a community. Instead, our decision-makers looked the other way and ignored prior promises documented in recorded public town council meetings that they would discuss STRs.

We all deserve a chance to listen, to be heard, to assess and to create effective tools for the future of our town. It forces the aggrieved to hire lawyers and go before the general board of appeals at great expense. This avoidance and fear of ruffling corporate and political feathers must change. When the pandemic subsides, we must have a genuine conversation for the sake of our community.

Rebecca Rundquist

Yarmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: