I am adding my voice to those opposed to the Munjoy Hill Historic District. There are significant errors and lapses in rigor that call into question the proposed district approved by the Historic Preservation Board and Planning Board, and proposed to the City Council.

Due to clerical errors, the Historic Preservation Board did not, as required by the city, notify all homeowners in the affected area of workshops. This lack of participation later exposed faults in the proposed district lines and a lack of understanding of affected properties, which would’ve been brought to light had the board provided proper notification. The clerical error was only discovered after the board approved the proposed map.

The proposed map overreaches. The area is not cohesive and excludes chunks of homes where homeowners who were properly notified rallied resources successfully to fight inclusion. When asked about specific included properties, city historic preservation staff demonstrated a lack of knowledge of property lines and property content. For those who own property, the impact of a historic district can be incredibly detrimental and expensive.

One argument made is that the historic district promotes Portland’s 2030 Plan and diversity. When I attended the last in-person meeting on March 10, I was the only non-white attendee providing public comment. While the Historic Preservation Board and those in support of the district talk the talk, the lack of representation of people of color for their cause is cause for concern.

I hope city councilors weigh these arguments and others, and reject the historic district proposal.

Laura Shen

Portland

