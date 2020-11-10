I was disheartened by columnist Bill Nemitz’s surprisingly agreeable interview with Bill Green (“ ‘Bill Green’s Maine’ just got a whole new meaning,” Nov. 5, Page B1) and his “late in life toe dip into the political cauldron.”
Nemitz failed to question how a lifelong Democrat could possibly, in this historic and pivotal Senate election, endorse a candidate (albeit a family friend) whose win ensures Mitch McConnell’s continued legislation of destructive policies that we’ve endured over the last several years.
Now that the election is over, Bill Green stated he wants to move on and not engage the online media trolls. Fair enough. But when McConnell drags Susan Collins along on their perilous path, Green will have to look in the mirror and bear witness to the power his endorsement had to destroy what he holds dear as a Democrat in this country (and pray there’s not another Bill Green in Georgia).
Sarah Maloney
Portland
