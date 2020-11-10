I am so unhappy with the amount of money spent on elections, particularly on our Maine Senate race. And for what? Was anyone swayed?

I know I am not alone in stopping by my recycling bin to dispose of all those fliers before I bring anything inside, and, although I do read the newspaper, I don’t watch television. The core question for me is: Who benefited besides PR firms, MaineToday Media and Sinclair Broadcast Group? (None are my favored charities.) I would love to know if any of that money stayed in Maine.

Wouldn’t it have been better if one of the candidates had drawn a line on the first of October, declared a halt to all of their campaign spending from then to Election Day and instead donated that amount to the Good Shepherd Food Bank? Think of the good that would have spread to needy Maine people.

Furthermore, I think the candidate’s support would have skyrocketed. It would have been a much better investment.

Christine McDuffie

North Yarmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: