Next week, the City Council’s commitment to stopping systemic racism will be tested. Are they all talk or will they take a stand against white supremacist city practices?

The council will vote on a 12th historic district, to be comprised of half of Munjoy Hill. The proposal includes nothing to celebrate the diversity of The Hill’s people and history. Even the streets that were once occupied by African Americans are not even included in the district. The Armenians, Irish and Italians are also not recognized.

Portland continues its outdated approach to preservation by focusing on building appearance, putting extra burden and cost on owners and, thus, renters. With Portland’s Black population at 8.25 percent and their income lower on average than the white population’s, the unintended effect is to push them out.

In our existing 11 historic districts, you’ll find gentrification and few diverse people. How many African Americans live on Park Street, in the West End, on Sturdivant Drive, on India Street, etc.? Values go up. Gentrification results. Minority populations get pushed out.

An all-white Greater Portland Landmarks and Munjoy Hill Neighborhood Organization proposed the district. An all-white Historic Preservation Board passed it unanimously. The proposal passed the Planning Board with a 4-3 vote. The dissenting voices included the only person of color.

The Mayor’s Racial Equity Steering Committee has not had time to take this up. Will the City Council vote “yes” to please some old, white NIMBYs, or will they stop this systemically racist practice now? Let the councilors know what you think.

Carle Henry

Portland

