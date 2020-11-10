A thank you to voters

I write to thank the people of HD 51 (Harpswell, West Bath and Northeast Brunswick) for voting to allow me to continue to serve as your Representative in the Maine House.

During my time in the legislature, I have served as the House Chair of the Opioid Task Force and Marine Resource Committee and as a member of four other committees: Veterans & Legal Affairs, Taxation, Health & Human Services and Judiciary. This broad policy experience is invaluable as I work for our priorities.

The new Legislative Session will start soon. It’s critical that the Legislature act thoughtfully and decisively to address the economic and public health challenges facing us without losing track of our many other priorities.

I remain committed to listen, to collaborate, to serve. We are diverse in our experiences and opinions and I represent you no matter how you voted. Please continue to contact me with your concerns, questions, suggestions. As always, I am available to help in any way I can to get answers, achieve solutions, and turn ideas into progress. I look forward to continuing this work with you and for you.

Joyce “Jay” McCreight,

House District 51 Representative,

Harpswell

We are better than this

On Election Day Nov. 3 at the polls in Bowdoinham, a Sagadahoc County deputy was present to monitor traffic, parking, and to inform the poll workers he would be in town all day if they needed support. He was approached and told to leave because he was making people uncomfortable. Being an old-timer my first thought was what felonies had these people committed to be made uncomfortable by law enforcement? I may be a little slow but I figured it out and this is unacceptable.

I have been breathing Bowdoinham air for almost seven decades and remember when local law enforcement wore his badge on a plaid hunting jacket and didn’t carry a firearm. As a commissioner for Sagadahoc County I am extremely proud of our sheriff’s department. A top-shelf leadership team, professional, compassionate and common sense sums up the department. You can take my word for it there are no bad apples.

Our society requires law and order to make it functional. Sadly that is the way it is with no compromise. The state of Maine is not some overpopulated inner-city combat zone and we don’t need tanks and air support to keep the peace. All citizens should be setting an example to their children and newcomers that law enforcement in this state is here to protect and serve not to be feared.

I honestly do not know who the person was that was uncomfortable with the deputy’s presence and don’t want to know. It would cause me sleepless nights focusing my anger on one person. The sheriff tells me he received several messages of thanks from other polling places so I am ashamed, embarrassed and disappointed by Bowdoinham’s response. We are better than this. And to the people that are uncomfortable with uniformed police officers, If your house is burglarized who are you going to call?

Brian D Hobart

Commissioner District 2, Sagadahoc County,

Bowdoinham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: