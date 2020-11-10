A scientist who directs the climate center at a Maine marine science institute has signed on to join President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.
David Reidmiller, director of the Climate Center at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, was named to the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy, WCSH-TV reported.
Reidmiller has served federal government agencies in the past, including the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Global Change during the Obama administration. He was also the U.S.’s lead science and technology negotiator for the Paris Agreement, the Gulf of Maine Research Institute’s website says.
The institute is a Portland-based marine science center that focuses on issues such as warming oceans and sustainable seafood.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
U.S. hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge
-
News
Portland city councilors hear support for creating safe drug injection site
-
Schools and Education
Portland schools plan to increase in-person time for high school students
-
Politics
Biden vows to ‘get right to work’ despite Trump resistance
-
Election 2020
As states press forward with vote counts, Trump advisers privately express pessimism
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.