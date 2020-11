DENNYSVILLE — Maine’s scallop fishermen will be able to harvest the same amount of scallops under the rules for the coming season.

Fishermen in Maine harvest scallops by diving or by boat every winter. This year, they will be allowed to possess up to 15 gallons per day along most of Maine’s coast and up to 10 gallons per day in the Cobscook Bay area, the Maine Department of Marine Resources said.

The fishing season runs from late November to April.

Fishermen harvested more than 400,000 pounds of Maine scallops in 2019. That was the lowest number since 2012.

Scallops are one of the most lucrative marine resources in Maine on a price-per-pound basis, and they’re beloved in the culinary world.

