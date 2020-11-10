Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 11/16 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 11/17 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board

Wed. 11/18 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 11/18 5 p.m. Town Commons Committee

Wed. 11/18 6:15 p.m. Appointments Committee

Wed. 11/18 7 p.m. Recreation Commission

Thur. 11/19 4:30 p.m. Sewer District

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Tues. 11/17 5:30 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Wed. 11/18 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 11/18 4:15 p.m. Recycling Committee

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues. 11/17 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 11/19 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

