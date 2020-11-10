Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 11/16 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 11/17 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board
Wed. 11/18 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 11/18 5 p.m. Town Commons Committee
Wed. 11/18 6:15 p.m. Appointments Committee
Wed. 11/18 7 p.m. Recreation Commission
Thur. 11/19 4:30 p.m. Sewer District
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Tues. 11/17 5:30 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee
Wed. 11/18 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 11/18 4:15 p.m. Recycling Committee
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Tues. 11/17 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 11/19 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Portland Forecaster
Ambitious climate plan put into motion in Portland
-
American Journal
Event highlights updates to Mill Brook Preserve
-
American Journal
Four COVID-19 cases among Westbrook students
-
Portland Forecaster
Portland extends city manager’s contract another year
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: Nov. 13-20