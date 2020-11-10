Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  11/16  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  11/17  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board

Wed.  11/18  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  11/18  5 p.m.  Town Commons Committee

Wed.  11/18  6:15 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Wed.  11/18  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission

Thur.  11/19  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Tues.  11/17  5:30 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Wed.  11/18  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  11/18  4:15 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues.  11/17  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  11/19  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

filed under:
brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles