SACO – Lt. Ormond “Bud” Trask, 89, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Huntington Commons in Kennebunk. He was born in Wilton May 24,1931, the son of Ormond Sr. and Rhea Adams at his grandmother’s farm. Bud graduated from Biddeford High School in 1948. He then served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict stationed in Georgia and Kansas. After his service to his country, he attended the University of Maine and received a degree in Animal Husbandry. For a period of time, he owned and operated a Sunoco Gas Station in Biddeford. Bud joined the Maine State Police in 1960. He first served in the Houlton and Limestone area, then to Kittery, Skowhegan and later transferred to the Maine Turnpike Division. He served on the Maine State Police for over 20 years, retiring as a lieutenant in 1980. While with the Maine State Police, he worked many special details which included escorting Muhammad Ali at the Sonny Liston fight in Lewiston, state dignitaries and working the World’s Fairs in Montreal. In retirement, he worked the mail room for Maine Savings Bank and then for Hertz. He and his wife Glenna are members of First Parish Congregational Church UCC of Saco where he was a member of the Top of the Hill Gang. Bud enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, traveling, which included driving to Alaska, attending fairs and bean suppers. He enjoyed spending time with his family and attending all of the events of his grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; brother Bobbie, and sister BettySurvivors include his wife of 64 years Glenna Wight Trask of Kennebunk; a son James Trask of Dayton and wife Sandy, four daughters Joanne Cacciapaglia of Arundel and husband Tony, Jane Trask of Biddeford and her partner Mike Butler, Judy Maguire of New Gloucester and husband Richard, and Jennifer Jones of Lyman and her husband Steve; a sister Beverly True of Yarmouth; nine grandchildren Christopher, Mariah, Bennie, Erin, Robbie, Aisha, Steven, Kerry and Cameron; and eight greatgrandchildren, Ayden, Samuel, Ava, Hayley, Addilyn, Thea, Brooklynn and Mya. Family and friends may attend a graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 265 Beach St, Saco. Please observe all Covid regulations with mask and social distance. Rev. Scott Cousineau will officiate. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St., Saco is entrusted with his services. The family would like to extend a thank you to the Bradford House for the great care and Love that they provide to Bud while he was there. Once a Trooper…… Always a Trooper For those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider the:Parkinson Foundation146 Parkway South Ste 210Brewer, ME 04412

