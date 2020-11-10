MISHAWAKA, Ind. – Marilou Casale Barron died on November 6, 2020. She was born June 29, 1938, in Portland, Maine. She married John Joseph (Jack) Barron in 1958 and together they traveled the world as part of Jack’s Navy career. Along with their four children, they relocated to Mishawaka, Ind., in 1977 for their last tour of duty at Notre Dame University ROTC.

Marilou loved children and spent many years as a preschool teacher. She was a staunch advocate of children, the elderly and lover of animals. She was a devoted mother and supported and followed her children’s many sports activities. She also was an avid baker especially proud of her chocolate chip cookies and apple pie. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, Ind.

Marilou is survived by her four children and their spouses: Bonni Barron and James Calkins of Rio Vista, Calif.; Kirk and Susan Barron of Mishawaka, Ind.; Kraig and Diane Barron of Indianapolis, Ind., and John (Jofe) and Betsy Barron of Plymouth, Ind. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Michael (Megan), Evan, Daen, Meredith, Meagan, Katelyn, Kirk Jude, Allison, Jack, Joseph, Malia and three great-grandchildren, Frederick, Genevieve and Vivienne.

Due to current health restrictions no local service will take place. Graveside burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery 1461 Broadway, South Portland, on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 1 p.m., where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband “Jack”. Conroy-Tully-Walker Funeral Home is handling the local arrangements.

To leave the family an online condolence or share a memory http://www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph County Humane Society,

2506 Grape Road

Mishawaka, IN 46545,

Salvation Army

900 W. Western Ave.,

South Bend, IN 46601

or

Maryknoll Sisters

PO Box 317,

Maryknoll, NY 10545.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous