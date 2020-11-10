WESTBROOK – Reina Blanche Tardiff Metivier, gently left this world for the next on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Her daughter, Susan, was at her bedside at Gosnell Memorial Hospice.

Born on August 12, 1920, she was the daughter of Theodore and Alice (Poitras) Tardiff.

Reina married the love of her life, Conrad G. Metivier on Oct. 18, 1941. Conrad passed shortly after their 50th anniversary 1991. She missed him every single day of her life. Together they lovingly raised five children, Conrad, Raymond, Paul, Susan and Robert.

A devout communicant of St Hyacinth’s Church, Mum and Dad’s lives revolved around their family, faith, and community. Mum was a longtime member of the Daughter’s of Isabella. She and Dad were deeply involved with the Holy Name Society.

Mum and Dad were keepers of family photos and history; they hosted hundreds of family members at reunions at their camp on Sebago Lake and at their home on Myrtle Street. True to her French/Canadian heritage, she was bilingual as it was important to her that she remained in communication with her Canadian family.

Enthusiastic travelers, Mum and Dad traveled all around the country and into Mexico and Canada. In addition to being a bookkeeper for the family plumbing business, Mum was a lifetime homemaker who showed her love to family, friends, and neighbors by cooking and baking for them, and feeding them. Her family favorites were often based on recipes from her French/Canadian heritage. No one ever left her home feeling hungry. On the holidays people often left with their hands filled with homemade goodies.

A seasoned Bingo player Mum enjoyed playing Bingo with family. She was frustrated that COVID shuttered her Bingo outings.

Mum was also a force to be reckoned with at the card table. She would smile as she beat us and would remind us “there is no such thing as family at the card table.”

Until 18 months ago Mum wintered in Arizona with son Paul and wife Joanne and son Robert and wife Susan. After selling her home on Bridge Street she spent her remaining time in Maine living with daughter Susan and husband Norman.

Mum proudly kept up with affairs of the world. In the last year she was particularly troubled with what was happening in the news. When we told her that maybe it was time to stop watching the news because she getting so upset, she answered in a way that truly resonated her concern for all by answering: “I have to watch the news. If I don’t, how will I know who to pray for?” What a lesson to us all.

In August of this year the family was able to gather at Susan and Norman’s to celebrate Mum’s 100th Birthday where she regaled us with her remarkably accurate recollections of stories from the far reaches of the past and up to the present. Family will treasure those final tellings of her personal stories and will always remember her holding court as she related these tales.

Mum was the last of the Tardiff children to pass away. Brothers, Conrad, Roger, Raymond, Wilfred, Arthur, Ben and sister, Theresa, predeceased her. Her beloved sons, Raymond and Conrad, predeceased her within the last two years.

Mémère to Karen, Lisa, and Ryan Metivier; Michelle and Brian Metivier, Gene Dunn; Lindz Fitzpatrick; and Micka and Kyle Metivier.

The proudest of GREAT Grandmémères, she so enjoyed hearing about Nicolas, Devin, and Bryscon Grover; Alyssa Sawitski; Christopher and Dylan Kullman, Luca, Sophia and Bella Carpenito, Jaylnn and Matthew Metivier; Kayla, Megan, and Emily Metivier; Gavin Dunn; Owen and Bryce Gordon;

She was also Great, Great, Grandmémère to Spencer and Maverick Grover, and Kensley Grover.

