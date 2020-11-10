Richard Fenn Seaman 1933 – 2020 BATH – Richard Fenn Seaman of Bath, Maine passed away peacefully Nov. 5, 2020 after a long and productive life. Born July 4, 1933 in Oberlin, Ohio, he had a distinguished career in higher education advancement, serving in leadership positions at Oberlin, Brown University, Skidmore, Bowdoin and McDaniel Colleges. He returned to Maine upon his retirement and was a resident of Bath for the last 15 years. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Susan Curtis Seaman; son, William of Durham, NC and wife Maura, son, Paul of Ipswich, Mass. and his wife Christa, and son-in-law Matthew Dubuque of Grafton, Mass. He was a proud grandfather to Fenn, Frieda, Kyle, Josh, Justin, Paul, and Catherine. Arrangements by Desmond Funeral Home, Bath. Burial is private. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, or to view the complete obituary, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Guest Book