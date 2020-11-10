PORTLAND – Robert E. Corey, 78, of Portland passed away Friday morning, Nov. 6, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Bobby was born in Portland on Sept. 23, 1942, son of Sterling and Frances (Cavallaro) Corey. Bobby grew up on Carey Lane on Munjoy Hill later moving to East Kidder St in the Deering area. Bobby graduated from Portland High School in 1960.

Bobby served his country in the United States Navy from October 1960 through October 1964 and was transferred to Naval Reserves until October 1966. Bobby returned from the service and became a machinist at Click Industries and later at Nichols. Bobby went on to become an electrician and worked for his brother at Corey Electric until he retired in 2005.

Family was everything to Bobby. He loved spending time with his family at family gatherings and getting into his car and drive for hours ending up in his favorite spots of New Hampshire and Boston.

Bobby will be remembered by his family as a loving and very caring person who would do anything for his family.

He was predeceased by his mother and father; sister Patty; nephews Gregory and David Collins.

He is survived by his siblings, Richard and his wife Peggy of Portland, Ed and his wife Bea of South Portland, Stephen and his wife Philomina of Gorham; along with several nieces, nephew and their families.

The family would like to thank Holly and Fred from the Palliative Team from Mercy Northern Lights for their caring, compassionate support they showed to Bobby and his family during his long illness. The family would also like to thank the many doctors, nurses and staff at Mercy Northern Lights Cancer Center, New England Cancer Specialists, Maine Medical Center and Gosnell Memorial Hospice Center for their excellent care and support during his illness. Thank you to Risa, his nurse from Northern Lights Cancer, who made his not so bright chemo days much brighter and an easier time for Bobby and a special thank you to his Palliative Nurse, Teresa, from Mercy Palliative Care for her excellent care, support, guidance and compassion she gave to Bobby and his family while also forming a special bond with Bobby that meant so much to him and his family during his illness.

The family would also like to thank the Woods At Canco where Bobby resided over the year and a half. He enjoyed his time living there and talking to all the residents and staff, especially Heather at the front desk who Bobby enjoyed talking with when entering and leaving the facility.

We will all remember Bobby for his famous words “Don’t Get Old” and “It’s A Crazy World”! We love you Bobby and will miss you very much!!

There will be a private family graveside service. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Bobby’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

390 Route 1

Scarborough ME 04074

﻿

Guest Book