Arrests

No arrests were reported from Nov. 2-8.

Summonses

11/2 at 10:22 a.m. Russell D. White, 46, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Timberland Drive in Westbrook by Animal Control Officer Christopher Creps on a charge of allowing a dog to be at large.

11/2 at 6:48 p.m. Roy Anthony Burke, 35, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating without a license.

11/3 at 5:51 a.m. Argel R. Bartels, 34, of Hudson, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Christopher Gerossie on a chare of operating without a license.

11/6 at 5:50 a.m. Samantha E. Dumont, 28, of Springvale, was issued a summons at Gorham and Payne roads by Sgt. Donald Laflin on a charge of operating when suspended or revoked.

11/7 at 6:54 p.m. Jacek Mozdynski, 70, of Arundel, was issued a summons on Hannaford Drive by Officer Jacob Murphy on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating bail condition of release.

Fire calls

11/2 at 5:45 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

11/3 at 10:05 a.m. Alarm on Gallery Boulevard.

11/3 at 1:18 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector on Pleasant Hill Road.

11/3 at 4:05 p.m. Assist Gorham.

11/3 at 9:19 p.m. Fire alarm on Smithers Way.

11/4 at 7:37 a.m. Assist Gorham.

11/4 at 9:07 a.m. Assist Gorham.

11/4 at 12:56 p.m. Fire alarm on Payne Road.

11/5 at 3:03 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector on Thomas Drive.

11/5 at 9:06 a.m. Assist Gorham.

11/5 at 2:54 p.m. Assist South Portland.

11/5 at 7:39 p.m. Assist Gorham.

11/6 at 7:55 p.m. Assist Gorham.

11/7 at 4:02 a.m. Structure fire on Holmes Road.

11/7 at 10:11 a.m. Assist Buxton.

11/7 at 10:39 a.m. Assist Buxton.

11/7 at 2:22 p.m. Assist Gorham.

11/7 at 7:16 p.m. Odor of smoke inside on Commerce Drive.

11/8 at 1:41 a.m. Fire alarm on Griffin Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 37 calls from Nov.2-8.

