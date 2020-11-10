FALMOUTH — Gus Ford had a goal in each half as Falmouth shut out Windham 6-0 in boys’ soccer Tuesday.

Cole Fairfield had a goal and an assist for Falmouth (8-1-1). Drew Casavant, Rion DosSantos and Colby MacCheyene added goals, and Charlie Adams, Olivie Stevanovic and Willie Parker provided assists.

Colby Connolly stopped five shots for Windham (5-3) and Tanner Daniel had two saves for the Yachtsmen.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

NOBLE 4, MASSABESIC 0: Mackenzie Jordan had an unassisted goal 18 minutes into the game and the Knights (2-0-1) pulled away, blanking the Mustangs (0-2) at North Berwick.

Emma McLaughlin added a goal for Noble early in the second half, and Molly Mason added a pair of goals in the span of 3:45 later in the game.

