WISCASSET — Wiscasset police have charged two convenience store employees with allegedly stealing more than $28,000 from a cash register at the Wiscasset Circle K between Sept. 2 and Oct. 29.

The store management provided evidence including security video footage, according to police.

On Nov. 5, police charged Abby Bragdon, 34, of Wiscasset for allegedly stealing $28,421 from the register during her scheduled work shifts, according to a press release. Then, on Nov. 10, police charged Heather-Rae Bisson, 47, of Dresden with allegedly going to the Circle K during Bragdon’s shifts to collect the stolen cash from the store.

Both were charged with unauthorized taking or transfer, a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years incarceration and a $20,000 fine. They are scheduled to appear in Wiscasset Unified Court on Dec. 17.

Police don’t believe anyone else was involved according to Stephany Blodgett, the administrative assistant for Wiscasset Police Department. Blodgett said police weren’t able to recover the stolen money, “so we’re assuming they spent it elsewhere.”

