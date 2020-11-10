Arrests

Bryan M. Thomes, 19, of Windham, on Nov. 2 on a charge of violating condition of release, in Windham.

Summonses

Allan M. Rose, 24, of Saco, on Nov. 3 on a charge of operating without a license, at River Road and Covered Bridge Road.

Male juvenile offender, 17, on Nov. 8 on a charge of operating without a license, at Ward Road.

 

