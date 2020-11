Arrests

11/4 at 11:23 a.m. Elijah Losieniecki, 27, of Brunswick, was arrested on a warrant from another agency by Lt. Kevin Pedersen and Officer Michael Peacock.

Summonses

There were no summonses issued from Nov. 2-8.

Fire

11/2 at 9:55 a.m. Fire department business on Bluff Road

11/2 at 12:20 p.m. Brush fire on Woods Rogers Road

11/2 at 6:30 p.m. Fire inspections on Bluff Road

11/4 at 9:40 a.m. Fire/carbon monoxide alarm test on Main Street

11/4 Fire alarm test on Main Street

11/5 at 12:42 p.m. Fire alarm test on McCartney Street

11/6 Fire Alarm test on McCartney Street

11/7 at 2:12 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Bartlett Circle

EMS

Yarmouth emergency services responded to six calls from Nov. 2-8.

