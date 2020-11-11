I was happy to read former President George W. Bush’s gracious remarks on Biden and Harris’s presumptive election. He, a part-time Mainer, presented us with a picture of respect for democratic impulses and traditions in keeping with the warmth and generosity Maine people.

Without waiting for the last legal challenges to the election sometime in the next century, his message unfortunately was a lonely one amid the silence of Maine’s other prominent statewide Republican leaders, along with their U.S. Congressional allies and that lovely assortment of world leaders like Russia’s Putin and Brazil’s Balsonaro, who apparently see no need to offer customary, even simply personal, good wishes to the man and woman who appear to be the favorite of 75 million Americans.

Stephen Bloom

South Portland

