The Mills administration has responded appropriately to the COVID-19 pandemic throughout 2020. Every decision made has been based on science, fact, and data. This has enabled Maine to stay ahead of the rest of the country, reopen our economy, and though our numbers are worrisome today, continue to march forward based on data.

That is, until this past week.

Without cause, fact, or science, the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development have ordered all “moderate risk” club sports to cease operations. Doubling down, the department banned remote workouts via Zoom calls without reason or explanation.

This does not pass the straight face test. This is not science.

The swimmers are restricted to 2-3 per lane. They do not use the locker rooms. They must pass a temperature check to enter the building. They must wear masks into the facility and when exiting. They swim within a cohort. They stop at opposite ends of the pool from each other. They are bathing in a disinfectant proven to “inactivate” the coronavirus according to the CDC.

If this is administration is to continue to lead our state during these challenging times, it must continue to follow science, facts, and data. It cannot pick and choose when it decides to do so, or it will lose credibility and then its ability to effectively lead us through the pandemic.

I encourage the department to re-evaluate this decision, applying the full breadth of data and science available, and move swimming to the “lower risk” category.

Joe Kurlanski

Saco

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: