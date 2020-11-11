I am crying tears of joy. The agony and fear are finally subsiding. We will once again have a team in the White House who care about others, have empathy, and who will work tirelessly to make us a better people and to preserve the Earth!

Donald Trump and his supporters will learn that there was no significant voter fraud — I am convinced that the courts will bear this out.

Wholehearted thanks go to all those diligent poll workers.

Regi Robnett
Portland

