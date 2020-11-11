Hoping for a better future for all

Much has been written about our currently very divided country but divisiveness has always been present and taken form through laws restricting immigration to outright violence against minorities. It’s my belief that our current greatest problem is a lack of common goals and direction. During my working lifetime (the past 50 years), there has been no economic progress for working and middle class people. Over the past three decades, manufacturing has fled our country leaving many communities broken and without hope. It is unfortunately common for many to blame those less powerful for their situation. It should be pointed out that this is the result of our free market system unfettered by government regulation. I blame my party, Democrats, as much as Republicans. Ideas like neoliberalism and NAFTA have had predictable harmful results. I think that a Biden Presidency will try to bring legislation and programs that will benefit us all: education, environment, health, policing changes). I hope that Republicans in Congress will join him in making changes that a majority of our country wants.

Brian Hirst,

Harpswell

A thank-you to voters

The voters in Sagadahoc County and the Town of Dresden in Lincoln County have made their voices heard in record numbers, as have the voters throughout the state and the nation. As I stood at the polls on election day, I could sense the excitement, determination and commitment among those standing in line to participate in this most precious right of our democracy. I am so grateful to all who voted, whoever they supported.

I am of course, especially pleased that voters have entrusted me to represent them again in the Maine State Senate. While I know it won’t be easy, I look forward to working on behalf of all my constituents towards stronger, healthier, more inclusive communities.

I could not have made this journey without the most dedicated, talented campaign team ever; the support of many volunteers who helped get our message out in so many ways, in spite of the pandemic; and of course, my family who stood with me all the way. My thanks to each and every one of you.

My thanks as well to my opponent for having the courage to put herself before the voters and for running an honest, clean campaign.

I started my campaign believing everyone deserves a chance to live a healthy productive life; that we are truly all in this together. That is still my belief and it will guide my actions in the Legislature.

Eloise Vitelli,

Arrowsic,

State Senate District 23

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: