SPRINGVALE – Annette Gladys (Allard) Sevigny of Springvale died on Nov. 4, 2020 at her home at the age of 84 due to Alzheimer’s disease.

Annette was born on Dec. 4, 1936 in Sanford to Jeanne Mercier and Oscar Allard and was the youngest of eight children. She married the love of her life Roger G. Sevigny on July 23, 1957 at the age of 18 and lived a very full and happy life together for 47 years until Rogers passing in 2005. Together they raised their son, Nathan Sevigny who was their pride and joy in Springvale, .

Annette was very active in Notre Dame Church where she taught Sunday school. In addition, she loved to travel with her husband and son and spent many summers at their camp on Ossipee Lake.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews who claim her as their favorite aunt. She went above and beyond for everyone and made everyone feel special just being around her. She loved being a Memere to Jack, Sadie, Paige, Sophie and CJ and her love for her grandchildren was undeniable.

Annette was fun loving, caring, empathetic, compassionate and was LOVED by all. She made a positive impact in the lives of so many and her legacy will carry on with all that knew her.

Annette was able to be back at home to say goodbye to her family on her terms. She was able to be hugged, kissed and talked to without masks on and she was able to FEEL how much she was loved. She is finally at peace dancing in heaven with her husband, smiling and laughing.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Pinnacle, (formerly known as Greenwood Nursing facility) in Sanford for the three years they cared for her when they no longer could and for Wentworth Hospice for helping the family take her home for her final days.

The Funeral Mass was held on Friday, Nov. 6, with her family.

In lieu of flowers,

the family asks that you make a donation to a local non-profit of your choosing

