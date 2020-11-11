FALMOUTH – Gwen Wood, 90, passed away on Nov. 5, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born April 25, 1930 in Hyannis, Mass. to Theodore and Vivian (Perry) Cahoon. One of four children, she spent her first seven years on Nantucket Island.

Her family moved to Middleborough, Mass. and it was there she met her future husband, Bob, in 6th grade. After graduating from Middleborough High School, Gwen attended Bridgewater State College in Massachusetts and graduated with a teaching degree in 1952. Gwen continued her education in the field of mathematics until she had achieved her Masters plus 30.

In 1951 she and Bob were married on Christmas Day and at the time of her passing, they had celebrated 68 years together.

After their youngest child was born, they moved to Yarmouth in 1961 and four years later Gwen started her career at Falmouth Middle School that spanned 25 years. Twice the yearbook was dedicated to her.

Gwen was a docent for seven years at the Victorian Mansion in Portland and was a member and past president of the Fortnightly Club. She was also a member of the First Parish Congregational Church UCC and on numerous committees for the church including the most recent, co-chairman of the Flower Committee.

Gwen had a lifelong love of playing bridge, watching birds, tending to her gardens and creating floral arrangements. She was honored to be asked to handle the wedding flowers from bouquets and boutonnieres to table arrangements for two of her granddaughters.

For over 30 years, Gwen and her two daughters visited Nantucket Island every June. For many years they were joined by her two daughters-in-law as well as granddaughters.

Gwen was predeceased by her parents; her brother Theodore Cahoon Jr., her twin sister Jacquelyn Cahoon and her sister Corinne Trulson as well as Corinne’s husband, Carl. She was also predeceased by Bob’s parents, Dr. Raymond and Ernestine Wood; her brother-in-law Raymond Wood Jr. and sisters-in-law Patricia, Carol and Rose Wood.

Gwen is survived by her husband Robert Wood Sr.; and their four children, Robert (Diane) Wood Jr, Brian (Sharon) Wood, Ellen (Glen) Wood Freeman and Patrice (Donald) Wood Walsh. Gwen and Bob have seven grandchildren whom they continually dote upon, Jaime Freeman, twins Jill (Brendon) Freeman Keith and Justin (Heather) Freeman, Molly (Jared) Wood Costable, Caitlin (Michael) Walsh Scott, Benjamin (Allison) Walsh and Madeline Wood. They also have seven very special great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Isaac, Maren, Lissey, Elisabeth, Riley and Sidney. Gwen is also survived by sisters-in-law Virginia Cahoon and Beverly Wood, her brother-in-law Charles Wood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Falmouth By the Sea. Their compassion and kindness to Gwen was a blessing and the family is grateful for all they did.

Due to Covid-19, the services will be family only and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date after the pandemic.

You may offer your condolences of share your memories at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers,

gifts may be made to the:

First Parish

Congregational Church UCC

116 Main St.

Yarmouth, ME 04260

Guest Book