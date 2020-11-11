SACO – Suzanne Marie Nielsen Boufford, 78, passed away at her home on Nov. 8, 2020, following a courageous battle with leukemia.

She was born in Portland on Dec. 29, 1941, the daughter of Roy D. Nielsen and Yvette Martineau Nielsen. She attended Cathedral Grammar School and Cathedral High School in Portland prior to moving to Gray and graduating from New Gloucester High School in 1960.

Suzanne’s caring and generous nature led her to pursue a career in nursing, graduating as a registered nurse from the Laconia School of Nursing in 1963. She was also given an honorary degree from Arizona State University in 1967. Suzanne forged many treasured, lifelong friendships during this time and her classmates continued to be an integral part of her life right up until her passing.

After graduation, she moved to Boston and began her nursing career at Boston Floating Hospital. She was a caring and dedicated nurse who helped countless people throughout her professional career working at several hospitals including: Southside Hospital in Mesa, Ariz., Osteopathic Hospital, and then for 17 years at the Augusta Mental Health Institute as a psychiatric nurse. Following her successful nursing career, she retired and worked for L.L Bean.

Outside of her career, Suzanne enjoyed traveling, especially her numerous trips to Bonaire, Arizonia, New York City and California. She had countless interests and was an avid reader, gardener, card writer and blueberry picker. She had a wonderful sense of adventure and was always willing to try or do anything. She was a woman of great faith, and this faith provided her much comfort during Alan’s passing and her courageous health battle.

To know Suzanne was to love her; she was authentic and embraced life, making friends easily and touching so many lives. Her love for life was contagious and she was happiest surrounded by her family and friends.

Suzanne and her husband Alan were married for 55 years and were the very best of friends. Alan passed away in March 2020 and we know he was there to greet Suzanne with open arms when she arrived in Heaven.

She is survived by her children, Jeffrey, Kristy Corriveau, Amy Dutra and Tim, along with her two beloved granddaughters, Abby Corriveau and Lyla Dutra; sisters Barbara J. Turner, Elizabeth Dyer and her husband Arthur, Carolyn Chaplin (deceased) and her husband Iver Carlsen, Yvette L. Brownlie and her husband David, brother-in-law Bruce Boufford; nephews Michael Dyer, Steven Dyer and his wife Linda and their daughter Izzy, Ian Brownlie and his wife Stacey and their children Gracie and Wade; niece Bekah Clark and her children Maverick and Aeva.

Calling hours starting at 10 a.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m., will be held at Cote Funeral Home in Saco, Maine on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Suzanne’s name to the: Leukemia and

Lymphoma Society at

https://donate.lls.org

