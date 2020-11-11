STANDISH — Authorities have identified the suspect in the Oct. 30 car crash and ensuing foot chase as Steven W. Spead Jr., 30, of Holderness, New Hampshire.

Just after midnight on Oct. 30, a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy saw Spead run a stop sign at Chadbourne and Richville roads. After failing to stop for the deputy, Spead turned down Maple Ridge Drive where he crashed his car into the woods at the end of the street and then fled on foot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Spead was treated for injuries at Maine Medical Center and released to Cumberland County Jail last week.

Upon his arrest, Spead refused to identify himself but eventually surrendered to a fingerprint analysis by the FBI, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to the charges of failure to stop for a law enforcement officer, operating under the influence, refusal to submit to arrest and detention and failure to give correct name and date of birth, Spead is being held on a no bail arrest warrant from the state of New Hampshire on a charge of operating after license revocation.

