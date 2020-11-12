Theater

Nov. 13-14, 20-21

“Almost, Maine” presented by Windham High School, in person and livestreaming, 7 p.m. Nov. 13-14, 20-21; 2 p.m. Nov. 15 and 22; Windham Performing Arts Center, 406 Gray Road. $10. Tickets at mainepublic.org/community-calendar/event/646947. Contact 893-1742 or [email protected] for more information.

Music

Dec. 3

Virtual Concert: Student Jazz Ensemble, USM School of Music, 8-10 p.m. Free, reservations required at usm.maine.edu/music/virtual-concert-jazz-ensemble.

Dec. 4

2020 Winter Gala, USM School of Music, 5:30-8 p.m., virtual concert. $50. Visit usm.maine.edu/music/2020-winter-gala for more information and tickets.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: