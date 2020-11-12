Biddeford’s Ryan Fecteau has been nominated by majority Democrats in the Maine House of Representatives to serve as the next speaker of the House.

Fecteau, 28, who will start his fourth consecutive term in December, was nominated on the first single ballot as the caucus voted in the House chamber Thursday. Also running for the post was Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham.

The House speaker’s role is a powerful one, because the speaker controls the flow of action on the floor of the chamber.

Fecteau said he was humbled to receive the nomination from his Democratic peers, and he pledged to work to unite Republicans and Democrats if he is elected when lawmakers first meet in December.

“I am proud of the work we did in the 129th Legislature, but there is so much more to do to help Maine businesses thrive, to expand access to health care, to provide students the best education and to support families,” Fecteau said. “Especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we will have to come together and work harder than ever for Maine people. Whether as Speaker of the House or in my role as a state representative for my hometown, I will do just that.”

Fecteau previously served as the House chairman of the Legislature’s Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development Committee. He is also the outgoing assistant majority leader.

According to a release from the Democratic caucus Thursday, Fecteau and outgoing Majority Leader Rep. Matt Moonen, D-Portland, served as the first openly gay legislative leadership duo in U.S. History.

Fecteau may be best known for his work on legislation that banned so-called “conversion therapy” in Maine. He is a Biddeford native and a graduate of the Catholic University of America and works as an account executive at a data firm.

Democrats were also electing their majority leader and assistant majority leader Thursday.

Last week, members of the House Republican minority caucus selected Rep. Kathleen Dillingham as minority leader and Rep. Joel Stetkis, R-Canaan, as their assistant minority leader.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Democrats have elected Sen. Nate Libby, D-Lewiston, to again serve as majority leader and Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, to serve as assistant majority leader.

Democrats, who will hold 22 seats in the 35-seat Senate have also nominated Sen. Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, to again serve as Senate President. That selection will also need to be formalized by an official vote of the full Senate when the new Legislature is sworn in during its first meeting at the Augusta Civic Center next month.

On Wednesday, Senate Republicans selected Sen. Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, to serve as minority leader and Sen. Matthew Pouliot, R-Augusta, as assistant minority leader.

