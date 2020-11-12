Special meeting in Woolwich

Woolwich will be holding a Special Town Meeting on Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. at Nequasset Meetinghouse to consider purchasing a piece of land on the George Wright Road. The Woolwich selectboard is currently considering using this land to construct a road connecting George Wright Road and US Route 1 to replace the current intersection of George Wright Road and Route 1 at the lower end, adjacent to the dyke. We also want to provide residents the opportunity to understand this action and ask any questions or raise any concerns you might have. Representatives of Maine Deptartment of Transportation will also be available. Please call us with any questions or concerns.

MDOT plans to raise Route 1 by about 5 feet at the intersection with the lower end of George Wright Road. This would make the road connection both challenging and expensive – we estimate the cost of raising the George Wright Road grade and constructing an 81-foot structure to replace the 1934 culvert under George Wright Road to be nearly $2 million.

While we have some ideas about what solutions look feasible, the only purpose of the Special Town Meeting is to consider the purchase of this piece of land along George Wright Road that could create an alternate connection between George Wright Road and Route 1. As possible solutions become available, we’ll be reaching out to neighbors.

Due to the state’s COVID-19 limitation on indoor gatherings, if more than 50 people show up to this Special Town Meeting, we will not vote on the purchase at that time, adjourn the Special Town Meeting, and instead hold a referendum vote on the purchase and sale in December. Even if no vote takes place, residents can find out more about the project on Nov. 16.

