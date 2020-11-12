The Maine Climate Council said Thursday that it has finalized its draft of an ambitious new Climate Action Plan to reduce emissions, prepare for climate change impacts and strengthen Maine communities.

Over the past year, more than 250 Maine people served on the Climate Council and its working groups, it said, and hundreds more logged on to virtual meetings, completed working group surveys and advocated for an action plan that’s “ambitious, specific and equitable.”

That collaborative process has set Maine apart, the council said, and the resulting plan positions Maine as a climate action leader.

“Through the dedicated work of a broad cross-section of Maine leaders and strong public support, Maine’s Climate Action Plan signals a bold new direction for Maine’s clean energy and climate future,” said Kathleen Meil, director of policy and partnerships for Maine Conservation Voters.

The plan focuses on ambitious targets laid out for heat pumps and electric vehicle adoption and goals to protect 30 percent of public land and water resources by 2030, Meil said. A new, ongoing “equity subcommittee” will support planning and implementation across Maine’s climate strategies to ensure shared benefits for all Maine people, she said.

“While the hard work of developing Maine’s Climate Action Plan is behind us, the vital work of implementing that plan is just beginning,” Meil said. “Maine must meet the promise of the plan to achieve our climate goals, move toward a sustainable, clean energy economy, and ensure healthy, resilient and equitable communities.”

Gov. Janet Mills will release the final Climate Action Plan in a virtual public event on Dec. 1. The draft version of the plan is available at maine.gov.

