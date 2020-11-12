NEW HIRES

Michelle Lamm has been named executive director at Greater Portland Family Promise, a nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless and low-income families. Lamm excels in building relationships and has a passion for helping children and families experiencing homelessness after 20 years of experience as a social worker and program manager. In her new role, Lamm is committed to finding new and creative ways to feed and shelter families during the pandemic and has been pivoting the program to provide extra support to families in need.

Eastern Maine Development Corp. has announced the addition of Kim Smith as a loan officer. Smith, who has 17 years of experience in the field, most recently served as branch manager for Maine Savings Federal Credit Union and worked in the same position at Bangor Savings Bank and KeyBank prior to that. In her new role, Smith will work with the lending team by connecting businesses with funding and technical support, including EMDC’s $2.8 million U.S. EDA Revolving Loan Fund program.

Dr. Douglas Campbell has joined Maine Medical Center. Campbell earned his bachelor of science degree from the College of William and Mary and went on to earn his medical degree at West Virginia University. He then completed his residency in emergency medicine at the University of Massachusetts, followed by a fellowship in anesthesia critical care medicine at the University of Colorado. He will be working clinically with the cardiovascular critical care group as well as in the emergency department.

Dr. Innocent Ndzana has joined Maine Medical Partners – Hospital Medicine. Ndzana attended the University of Yaoundé in Cameroon, majoring in biological sciences, and subsequently graduated from the University of Maine at Machias with a bachelor’s degree in biology. He earned his medical degree at the University of New England and complete his residency training in internal medicine at the Wright Center in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He is happy to be back in Maine practicing acute care medicine and helping people get safely home from the hospital.

Dr. John Daggett Jr. has joined Maine Medical Partners – Westbrook Internal Medicine. Daggett earned his bachelor of science degree in biology from Northeastern University and went on to complete his medical degree as a member of the Tufts University School of Medicine Maine Track Program. He then completed his residency in internal medicine at Maine Medical Center. He returns to Maine Medical Center after working in general primary care and hospital medicine at Northern Light Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft and as a per-diem hospitalist at St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor.

Dr. Kelly Jo Baldwin has joined Maine Medical Partners – Neurology. Baldwin has joined the neurohospitalist group and has a special interest in neuro-infectious disease. She completed her medical school training and neurology residency at West Virginia University, and her master’s of medical education at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

PROMOTIONS

Connor Yost and Andrew Wood were recently promoted to partners at Opus Consulting, a business performance and management consulting firm. Yost joined Opus in 2014 and has been involved with numerous clients and projects and developed the Opus Consulting practice in New England and around the country, while Wood joined Opus in 2012 and has been instrumental in developing its business consulting and restructuring practice.

SeniorsPlus has announced the promotion of four members of its staff. Dana Morrell has been promoted to community services supervisor and will provide supervision and assistance to staff of the various Older Americans Act programs managed by the community services department. Michelle Beers has been promoted to case management supervisor and will provide implementation and oversight for the various contractual case management programs supported by the community services department. Kerry Faria, promoted to Medicare coordinator, will provide education and assist with enrollment and advocacy for Medicare beneficiaries. Tina Record has been promoted to atypical services program supervisor and will be responsible for supervising development, management and implementation of the atypical services program.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The Maine Children’s Alliance has announced three new members to its board. Melissa Cilley is executive director of Apex Youth Connection in Biddeford, with decades of experience as a nonprofit executive and education attorney serving children and families. Peter Lindsay recently retired after 28 years working at United Way of Mid Coast Maine in Bath, where he directed programming on early care and education issues and co-chaired the statewide Maine Children’s Growth Council. Liam Shaw has worked in the mental health field for 24 years and is currently the community programs coordinator for the MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Edmund N. Ervin Pediatric Center.

St. Lawrence Arts is pleased to announce that Rob Tod, founder of Allagash Brewing Co., has joined the board of directors. Tod was introduced to the organization when he met executive director and founder Deirdre Nice in 2004 at a fundraising event and has been a supporter ever since. Allagash very quickly got on board by brewing Victor Ale for SLA, with $1 of the sale of each bottle supporting the operations and restoration of the organization, and since 2005, Allagash has donated over $145,000 to SLA.

AWARDS AND HONORS

Corey + Then Periodontics’ newest partner Dr. Adam E. Saltz has won the 2020 Dr. and Mrs. Gerald M. Kramer Scholar Award for Excellence. This award – one of the highest honors given by the American Academy of Periodontology Foundation – is given to the nation’s top overall graduating resident for excellence in character, academics, leadership and community involvement, and Saltz was selected from more than 55 residency programs nationwide. Saltz is a native of Scarborough.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: