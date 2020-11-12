Georgia Hurd is an indie-pop artist from Bath whose current home is Los Angeles. Her debut EP is due to be released before the end of the year and was co-written and produced with her brother, Zachary. Both are part of the band Bay Ledges.

The first single is the hypnotic track “Golden,” which pulses with synths and dance-inducing grooves.

Here’s “Golden:”



