SACO — Think roast turkey and gravy, stuffing, green beans and potatoes. Don’t forget the cranberry sauce, rolls, and pumpkin pie.

Thanksgiving is coming soon, and together, Age Friendly Saco and Ferry Beach Retreat and Conference Center are teaming up to offer special, free, holiday meals for pick-up the day before the holiday.

“These meals will have all the traditional Thanksgiving fixings as well as instructions on reheating the meals,” said Age Friendly Saco Director Jean Saunders. She said individuals can order up to six meals per family. Distribution will be contact-less, drive-through, pick up at the DeWolfe Dining Hall at the Ferry Beach Retreat and Conference Center, 7 Morris Ave. between 2 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.

In past years, the Knights of Columbus and Good Shepherd Parish in Saco hosted a free, dine-in, Thanksgiving meal that served more than 850 people. It was canceled due to coronavirus concerns, according to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

So, with the CDC recommending that extended family not visit during this time of COVID-19, said Saunders, Age Friendly Saco and Ferry Beach Retreat and Conference Center came together to create a “to go” Thanksgiving meal.

“Due to the generous support of the community, 300 meals will be available for pick up,” said Saunders.

Meals can be ordered until the Monday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, online at: https://www.ferrybeach.org/nov-25-thanksgiving-pickup.html, or by calingl Ferry Beach Retreat and Conference Center at (207) 282-4489, ext. 1 to sign up. Saunders said volunteers will be available to deliver meals as well for those who cannot pick them up.

