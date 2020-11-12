Arrests/Summonses

Arrests and summonses were not available by The Forecaster’s deadline.

Fire calls

11/3 at 7:58 a.m. Chimney or flue fire on Robert Mills Road.

11/3 at 1:12 a.m. Oil or combustible liquid spill on Bay View Avenue.

11/4 at 9:27 a.m. False fire alarm on Westbrook Street.

11/4 at 10:20 a.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

11/4 at 12:03 p.m. Well-being check on Minott Street.

11/5 at 2:11 a.m. Structure fire on Clarks Pond Road.

11/5 at 11:38 a.m. False alarm on Clarks Pond Road.

11/5 at 11:56 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Wythburn Road.

11/5 at 12:57 p.m. Mutual aid on Brownstone Lane, Cape Elizabeth

11/5 at 5:48 p.m. False alarm on Main Street.

11/5 at 6:13 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Westbrook Street.

11/6 at 1:20 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector activated on Broadway.

11/6 at 5:17 p.m. Defective elevator, no occupants on Osprey Circle.

11/6 at 5:31 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Main Street.

11/7 at 12:29 a.m. False alarm on Alfred Street.

11/7 at 3:15 p.m. Power line down on Westbrook Street.

11/7 at 4:30 p.m. Mobile property (vehicle) fire on Main Street.

11/7 at 8:24 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on New York Avenue.

11/7 at 8:43 p.m. Sewer gas odor investigation on Westbrook Street.

11/8 at 12:59 a.m. Outside fire on Westbrook Street

11/8 at 4:15 p.m. Individual rescued from stalled elevator on Wallace Avenue.

11/8 at 10:26 p.m. Steam vapor or dust thought to be smoke on Devereaux Circle.

11/8 at 10:37 p.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

11/9 at 6:47 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Powers Road

11/9 at 4:52 p.m. Overheated motor on Maine Mall Road.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 99 calls Nov. 3-9.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: