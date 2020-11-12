South Portland police are asking the public for tips about an incident Tuesday night in which someone fired several rounds into an apartment building on Main Street.
The shooting was reported around 8:15 p.m., when police received several 911 calls from people who live near Ridgeland Avenue and Main Street who reported hearing gunfire, police said in a statement.
Officers who arrived on the scene found evidence that a gun had been fired, and that the rounds struck an apartment building at 132 Main St. No one inside was injured, police said.
Detectives spent Wednesday conducting interviews at the scene, collecting evidence and looking for surveillance footage, police said.
The public is not believed to be at risk. Anyone who may have seen or heard something that may be relevant on Tuesday night is asked to call Detective Jon Stearns at 799-5511, ext. 7212.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Maine Climate Council releases draft of climate change action plan
-
Local & State
Mother seeks new trial in murder of Marissa Kennedy, a case that prompted reforms
-
Nation & World
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history
-
Health
At dinners and game nights, casual American life is fueling the coronavirus surge
-
Local & State
U.S. asylum office is approving fewer applications from Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.