South Portland police are asking the public for tips about an incident Tuesday night in which someone fired several rounds into an apartment building on Main Street.

The shooting was reported around 8:15 p.m., when police received several 911 calls from people who live near Ridgeland Avenue and Main Street who reported hearing gunfire, police said in a statement.

Officers who arrived on the scene found evidence that a gun had been fired, and that the rounds struck an apartment building at 132 Main St. No one inside was injured, police said.

Detectives spent Wednesday conducting interviews at the scene, collecting evidence and looking for surveillance footage, police said.

The public is not believed to be at risk. Anyone who may have seen or heard something that may be relevant on Tuesday night is asked to call Detective Jon Stearns at 799-5511, ext. 7212.

