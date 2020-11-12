Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 11/17 7 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 11/18 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee

Thur. 11/19 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur. 11/19 6:30 p.m. Thomas Memorial Library Committee

Thur. 11/19 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon. 11/16 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 11/18 7 p.m. Town Council

Thur. 11/19 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee

Thur. 11/19 6 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Public Forum

Thur. 11/19 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District Board of Trustees

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 11/16 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 11/17 4 p.m. City Council Executive Session

Tues. 11/17 6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting

Wed. 11/18 7:30 a.m. Bike-Pedestrian Committee

Wed. 11/18 6 p.m. Economic Development Committee

Wed. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Energy and Recycling Committee

Thur. 11/19 3 p.m. Land Bank Revision Committee

Thur. 11/19 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

