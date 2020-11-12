Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  11/17  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  11/18  5:30 p.m.  Community Services Committee

Thur.  11/19  6 p.m.  Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur.  11/19  6:30 p.m.  Thomas Memorial Library Committee

Thur.  11/19  6:30 p.m.  Energy Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  11/16  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  11/18  7 p.m.  Town Council

Thur.  11/19  4 p.m.  Ordinance Committee

Thur.  11/19  6 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Public Forum

Thur.  11/19  6:30 p.m.  Sanitary District Board of Trustees

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  11/16  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  11/17  4 p.m.  City Council Executive Session

Tues.  11/17  6:30 p.m.  City Council Meeting

Wed.  11/18  7:30 a.m.  Bike-Pedestrian Committee

Wed.  11/18  6 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Wed.  11/18  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  11/18  6:30 p.m.  Energy and Recycling Committee

Thur.  11/19  3 p.m.  Land Bank Revision Committee

Thur.  11/19  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

