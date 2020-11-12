Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 11/17 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 11/18 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee
Thur. 11/19 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee
Thur. 11/19 6:30 p.m. Thomas Memorial Library Committee
Thur. 11/19 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 11/16 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 11/18 7 p.m. Town Council
Thur. 11/19 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee
Thur. 11/19 6 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Public Forum
Thur. 11/19 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District Board of Trustees
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 11/16 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 11/17 4 p.m. City Council Executive Session
Tues. 11/17 6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting
Wed. 11/18 7:30 a.m. Bike-Pedestrian Committee
Wed. 11/18 6 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Wed. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Energy and Recycling Committee
Thur. 11/19 3 p.m. Land Bank Revision Committee
Thur. 11/19 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
CDC says preventing lockdowns means wearing masks to protect others – and yourself
-
Kennebunk Post
Obituary
-
News
South Portland police investigate Tuesday night shooting incident
-
Southern Forecaster
South Portland Police Beat: Nov. 3-9
-
Nation & World
With COVID and Trump both raging, governors are left to face pandemic alone