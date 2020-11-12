WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

AP PRESEASON TOP 25: Rhyne Howard is rewriting the record books at Kentucky and she is only a junior. Now the Wildcats star is the first player from the school to be honored as a preseason All-American by The Associated Press.

Howard was a unanimous choice by the 30-member national media panel on the team released Thursday. She was joined on the five-player team by sophomore Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, who was also a unanimous pick. Seniors Dana Evans of Louisville, Aari McDonald of Arizona and Michaela Onyenwere of UCLA round out the squad.

Howard averaged 23.4 points last season and became the first player in school history to score 25 or more points in five straight games.

As a freshman, Boston helped the Gamecocks win the SEC and earn their first No. 1 ranking in the final poll of the season. Expectations are high this year as well for South Carolina, which this week earned its first No. 1 preseason ranking in the AP Top 25.

Boston, who averaged 12.5 points and 9.4 rebounds last season, spent a lot of her time during the pandemic working on her shot.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UCONN: Coach Dan Hurley is considering delaying the start of his team’s season after a player’s positive coronavirus test last week forced the program to suspend all activities for two weeks.

Hurley said Thursday that he hopes the team will be able to get back to practice on Nov. 19 and play its first games on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27. But contracts for those games have not been signed and Hurley says ramping up practice after two weeks off will be difficult.

He says the team’s priority is being ready for Big East Conference play on Dec. 11.

SOCCER

FIFA: Greg Clarke resigned as a vice president of FIFA on Thursday after coming under pressure from the world governing body to relinquish the position for making discriminatory comments.

The Englishman planned to stay in the $250,000-a-year FIFA role for a few more months despite being forced to quit as English Football Association chairman on Tuesday within hours of making heavily criticized remarks on race, sexuality and gender during a British parliamentary hearing.

FIFA publicly urged Clarke to consider resigning from its ruling council on Wednesday. Clarke said he wanted to protect European voting interests by staying on until he could be replaced as Britain’s FIFA vice president in a vote by the UEFA Congress next year.

But Clarke realized he had to hasten his departure after speaking to European football leader Aleksander Ceferin, who is also a vice president of FIFA.

“Following a telephone call this morning between the UEFA president and Greg Clarke, they agreed with Greg Clarke’s proposal that he should step down with immediate effect from his position as a UEFA representative on the FIFA Council,” UEFA said in a statement.

Clarke can be temporarily replaced on the FIFA Council by a decision of the UEFA executive committee. But for his successor to assume the vacant FIFA vice presidency slot, there has to be a vote of all European football nations at a UEFA Congress with candidacies required three months in advance.

Only the presidents or vice presidents of the English, Scottish, Welsh or Northern Irish associations are eligible for the role.

BUNDESLIGA: German soccer club Hoffenheim says a sixth player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hoffenheim says defender Kevin Vogt was found to be positive in a test taken Wednesday after an earlier sample gave an inconclusive result.

The whole team was placed in isolation on Wednesday.

Five other Hoffenheim players and two staff members have tested positive for the virus in the last week. Two of those players were only found to be positive after they had joined up with their national teams.

Two more Hoffenheim players were withdrawn from their national teams as a precaution despite testing negative.

SERBIA: The Serbian soccer federation says defender Luka Milivojevic has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the European Championship playoff match against Scotland.

The federation says the 29-year-old Crystal Palace defender left the squad’s training ground near Belgrade and put himself in isolation.

