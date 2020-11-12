Checking temperatures and screening for symptoms failed to identify coronavirus infections and prevent outbreaks among Marine recruits, according to a study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The findings suggest that the safety measures introduced at many workplaces, businesses and schools may not be particularly effective, especially when compared with routine testing. Over 90 percent of the positive test results came from recruits who were asymptomatic and were identified through surveillance testing.

Led by scientists at the Naval Medical Research Center and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, the study tracked 1,848 recruits, most of them young men. All were ordered to self-quarantine at home for two weeks before arriving at a college campus where they would begin another two-week quarantine period, this one with strict supervision.

During the second quarantine, recruits underwent daily screenings when their temperatures were taken and they were asked whether they had experienced any coronavirus symptoms. Anyone displaying possible symptoms was tested, but no positive cases were identified through this process, the researchers found.

Instead, all 51 cases detected during the two-week quarantine were found through mandatory scheduled testing for all recruits, with 16 testing positive within two days of arriving on campus, and an additional 35 testing positive on day seven or day 14. Forty-six of the infected participants were asymptomatic, and the study doesn’t make clear why the screening process failed to catch the remaining five.

Genome sequencing showed that a number of the asymptomatic recruits infected their roommates or members of their platoons before testing positive. Researchers identified six separate clusters, including three involving pairs of roommates.

Germany says restrictions likely through winter but there are signs infections are abating

BERLIN — Germany’s national disease control center says it is seeing tentative signs that the country’s increase in coronavirus infections is slowing, but is warning that some hospitals could reach capacity limits in the coming weeks.

Germany embarked on a four-week partial shutdown on Nov. 2. On Thursday, the Robert Koch Institute, the disease control center, said 21,866 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours in the nation of 83 million. That’s short of a record of 23,399 set on Saturday, but nearly 2,000 more than a week earlier.

The institute’s head, Lothar Wieler, said Thursday that he is “cautiously optimistic” because “the curve is rising somewhat less steeply, it is flattening.” But he said “we don’t yet know whether this is stable development.”

However, Germany’s health minister is cautioning that restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus are likely to last through the winter as numbers of new infections remain high.

Health Minister Jens Spahn told RBB radio on Thursday that large Christmas parties or other social gatherings of more than 10 to 15 people are not likely to be feasible.

“We have to manage together to get through this winter overall with lower numbers,” he said.

Even if the country is successful in bringing the number down, Spahn said it will not be able to immediately return to normal.

“It doesn’t mean that from December or January we’ll be able to go ahead with wedding celebrations or Christmas parties as if nothing happened,” he said.

Macron expected to announce that French lockdown is working

PARIS — Some doctors and France’s latest virus figures suggest the current wave of infections is peaking, and relief is in sight.

The French prime minister is giving a news conference Thursday evening about the impact of two weeks of a partial new lockdown, and is expected to announce that authorities are starting to regain control over the virus.

Businesses are pushing to reopen, but the confinement measures are scheduled to stay in place at least until Dec. 1.

New Zealand reports infection with no link to quarantine facilities for the first time since August

For the first time since August, New Zealand has identified a mystery coronavirus infection with no known link to government-supervised quarantine facilities, suggesting possible community transmission.

Authorities said Thursday that the case involves a young woman who lives alone and attends the Auckland University of Technology, but who has not been on campus since the middle of October. The woman “appears to have had limited community outings recently,” health director Ashley Bloomfield said, but did go to work at a clothing store in Auckland’s business district this week. People who work in the downtown district, where life has essentially returned to normal, were warned to stay home on Friday as a precaution while contact tracing is happening.

“This is a very important reminder of why anyone with any symptoms of a cold or flu get tested,” Bloomfield said.

Residents of the sick woman’s apartment building offered one possible theory for the mystery case: Earlier this week, a fire alarm went off at a neighboring building that houses an isolation facility, forcing people in quarantine to leave the premises. But officials have rejected that explanation, saying that quarantined guests were “continuously monitored ” and contained in designated areas where they couldn’t mix and mingle with the public, according to the New Zealand Herald.

After a cluster of coronavirus cases with an unknown source were detected in Auckland in August, the city entered lockdown for the second time this year. That approach proved successful, and all restrictions were lifted by early October. Officials said Thursday that they have yet to determine if there will be a need to bring back some restrictions or enter lockdown again.

One large place in the world is free from coronavirus but it is hard to get to

There has been perhaps no place on Earth where people have been more vigilant in keeping out the virus than Antarctica, the only continent which remains virus-free. That’s because any outbreak would be difficult to control in a place where people live in close quarters and where medical capabilities are limited. People who do get gravely ill on Antarctica typically must be evacuated, a process that can take days, or even weeks, due to the extreme weather conditions, which can delay flights.

While most countries have been reducing the number of scientists and staff they are sending to Antarctica this Southern Hemisphere summer, hundreds of people still have been arriving to ensure bases are maintained and long-term scientific programs continue to tick over.

Michelle Rogan-Finnemore, the executive secretary of the Council of Managers of National Antarctic Programs, says people planning to travel to Antarctica are typically tested in their home countries before leaving and then quarantined for at least two weeks in their final gateway country before flying to Antarctica. Once there, she says, people are typically tested again and are required at first to remain socially distanced and wear masks.

Rogan-Finnemore says they’re making every effort to keep the virus out. “We’re doing our best in a global pandemic,” she says.

