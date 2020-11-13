Benefits

Project Holiday applications due Nov. 20. Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors will coordinate gifts for Yarmouth families in need. Call Yarmouth Community Services at 846-2406 or visit yarmouthcommunityservices.org for an application or for more information.

South Portland Christmas Toy Drive accepting monetary donations and gift cards. Average cost per child is $200. Donate online at gofundme.com/f/south-portland-christmas-toydrive or mail to South Portland Police Department, 30 Anthoine St., South Portland, ME 04106 or South Portland Community Center, 21 Nelson Road, South Portland, ME 04106.

Lights of Hope: Brunswick Downtown Association’s Gift Card Raffle, accepting donations of gift cards from local businesses to be drawn on Nov. 28. $10 raffle tickets can be purchased at brunswickdowntown.org/lights-of-hope/gift-card-raffle-tickets/ or at FIORE Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars, 90 Maine St., Brunswick. Visit brunswickdowntown.org for more information.

Ocean State Job Lot “Buy, Give, Get” Program, any customer who buys a warm winter coat for $40 and gives it back to the store as a donation to veterans in need will get a $40 Crazy Deal Gift Card to be used for a future purchase online or at any Ocean State Job Lot store. Visit oceanstatejoblot.com/buy-give-get for more information.

South Portland Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club Christmas tree sale, trees and wreaths can be reserved and paid for now until stock runs out. Online ordering and curbside pickup available at rotarychristmastrees.com. In-person shopping at Mill Creek Park, South Portland, requires social distancing and face masks.

Bulletin Board

Advent Wreath kits available for pickup at 3 p.m. Nov. 28 and 11 a.m. Nov. 29 at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland; 10 a.m. Nov. 29 at St. Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Road, Cape Elizabeth; and 11:30 a.m. Nov. 29 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. Contact Amanda Meir at 603-969-4009 or [email protected] to order kits. $10 donation per kit appreciated.

Holiday Window Display Contest, over 40 downtown Portland businesses will “deck the halls” with holiday spirit. Community members can cast a vote for their favorite displays on Portland Downtown’s Facebook page for Best Overall, Best Use of Merchandise, Best Theme and Most Original. Winners will be announced in early December.

Merry Madness Passport, deals, discounts and special offers at over 60 downtown Portland businesses. Collect official stamps from Dec. 1-31 for raffle prize packages. Passports can be pre-ordered at portlandmaine.com/passport.

Monument Square Tree Cam, goes live during the tree’s arrival (tentatively scheduled for Nov. 19) and stays on 24/7. Monument Square, 456 Congress St., Portland.

Pandora’s Winter Lights, illuminating on Black Friday and staying on through February. Longfellow Square, Tommy’s Park, Boothby Square, Lincoln Park, Pleasant Street Park and Congress Square Park in Portland.

Sunday 11/29

Tree Lighting, Food Drive and Light Parade, 4 p.m., kicking off from Industrial Park in Gorham. To maintain COVID safety, the parade will not include walkers, only vehicles/floats. Visit youtu.be/ePFFCsfJb_s for video on how to decorate a vehicle. Full details at gorhamrec.com.

Fairs & Festivals

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 86 Craft and Holiday Fair, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21. Crafts, stocking stuffers, clothing, centerpieces. Table rentals $25. Contact Mary at 318-8224 or Nancy at 653-3886.

Midcoast Tree Festival, Nov. 20-22 and 27-29 at St. John’s Community Center, 43 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Proceeds benefit All Saints Parish and St. John’s Catholic School, Spectrum Generations’ Meals on Wheels and the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

Kids

The Holiday Express, Nov. 27 through Dec. 23, presented by the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Co. & Museum, $45 first class, $30 coach. Visit porttix.com/plan-your-visit/holiday-express-info/ for reservations.

Music

The Magic of Christmas at Home, available to stream Dec. 1-31. $10, portlandsymphony.org.

