Scout honors park legacy

Boden Sabasteanski has achieved the highest rank of Eagle Scout in Raymond Troop 800 Boy Scouts of America. Since its inception in 1911, only 4% of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process. Boden elected to do his Eagle Scout project at the Sheri Gagnon Park on Mill Street in Raymond. His leadership skills in developing a plan and executing the construction of four 10-foot benches for the basketball court that was built in 2017 resulted in a beautiful addition to the park. The town installed a fence around partial sections of the court and the new benches will not only allow players and observers to sit, but will also keep prevent ATVs and vehicles from damaging the court. Boden and his Scout troop have completed the project and continued to honor the legacy of the family park that Gagnon’s family had intended. Congratulations, Boden, on this tremendous accomplishment.

Snow is coming

Get prepared for the upcoming snow season by filling your sand and salt buckets. The Sand and Salt Shed on Plains Road is now open to Raymond residents to get sand for their driveways. The small wooden shed for residential use is just inside the gate to the right. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, but it will not be open during snowstorms due to plow truck traffic. Residents shouldn’t take more than enough to fill a couple 5-gallon buckets at a time. Also note that all other areas of Public Works yard are not for resident use. If you have any questions, contact Public Works Director Nathan White at 653-3641.

Virtual book club

The Raymond Village Library Book group will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Nov. 20, via Zoom. The book selection for the month is “How to Be a Good Creature,” by Sy Montgomery. Montgomery reflects on the personalities and quirks of 13 animals – her friends – who have profoundly affected her in this stunning, poetic and life-affirming memoir on “what 13 animals taught her about otherness, love and the heart of our humanity,” according to brainpickings.org. Contact the library for Zoom information at 655-4283.

Broadband survey

Mission Broadband has offered a quick survey to collect data on some of the impacts that the current COVID-19 situation is having on all aspects of broadband network. The survey, which could help guide efforts to improve broadband across the state, focuses on a few key items during this crisis, including the influx of at home usages from families staying at home. It’s designed to highlight the gaps in coverage, inadequate coverage and social-economic factors. To take the survey go to maine.gov/connectme/home.

Mission Christmas

Raymond Village Community Church is once again joining with Maine Seacoast Mission to spread Christmas cheer. Seacoast Mission’s tradition of delivering Christmas presents to island residents and lighthouse keepers began more than 100 years ago. You are invited to help the mission put presents under trees for individuals and families unable to do it alone. COVID-19 has stretched budgets tighter and made shopping more difficult. You can help donate in a couple of ways:

On Nov 22, bring toiletries for all ages to the church: toothpaste, shampoo, body wash, lotion, lip balm, hair brushes, deodorant and shaving supplies. Note: you can leave items outside the church office door. If you prefer not to shop but want to participate, please call Caryl at 627-5073.

On Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, monetary donations will be accepted so the church can buy other gifts which are on the mission’s Amazon wish list. If would like to order/send items directly, find them on the wish list at amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1V3LB3G19X56U. All items must arrive by Dec. 10 in order to be used this year.

