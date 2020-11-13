The Outing Club at Mt. Ararat High School recently won a free trip to the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens as part of their membership with the Brunswick-based organization Teens to Trails. Twice a year, in the spring and fall, Teens to Trails opens up a trip lottery. This fall’s lottery offered outings with Maine organizations and partners like Rewild Maine, Maine Path and Paddle, and Ten Apple Farm.

“Trip lotteries are a chance for teenagers to go places they’ve never been; to learn outdoor skills, to play and be outside with their friends — nd maybe make some new ones,” said Teens to Trails’s Program Manager Jeanne Christie said in a news release.

Teens to Trails provides Maine high school students with the opportunity to experience time outdoors with peers. The organization supplies gear, grants, and logistical assistance to outing clubs across the state, aiming to alleviate the burdens placed on club leaders and reduce social, financial, and cultural barriers to the outdoors.

The trip is free entry into the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens and was offered as part of a gift from the gardens. The gift provides six clubs the opportunity to explore the 250-acre property containing formal gardens and trails along the water.

