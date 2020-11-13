Just in time for Veterans Day, Maine Veterans’ Homes is announcing its 2021 Heroes Calendar, which features two inspiring Veteran biographies from each of its six homes in Augusta, Bangor, Caribou, Machias, Scarborough, and South Paris.

Learn about the life of Thomas Goodman, who after his service in the Navy, enjoyed an illustrious career with the CIA; and Priscilla Poore, our cover veteran, who while serving in the Marine Corps, visited Hollywood in search of celebrities – and was successful.

The Heroes Calendar also features information about our rich Resident Activities Program, where all donations to MVH are directed. Additionally, the calendar highlights our campaign to build a new home for veterans in Augusta. The effort features the innovative Small Home Model of Care, where residents have private rooms, clustered around a living room, dining room, kitchen and den, serving as its own community, and promoting connectivity.

The public can request their Heroes Calendar at mainevets.org/calendar

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: