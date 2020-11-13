Samuel Joseph Alderete 1920 – 2020 TOPSHAM – retired Maj. Samuel Joseph Alderete, U.S. Army, 99, died peacefully at his residence at Cadigan Lodge in Topsham on Friday Nov. 6, 2020. He was born on Nov. 14, 1920 in Mesa, Ariz. to Crispin and Angelita Alderete. He married Helen Marie Erspamer on Sept. 22, 1952. She died August 2, 2002. He is survived by his five children, daughter, Susanne Alderete Caron and her husband Alan Caron of Cape Coral, Fla., and grandson Daniel Spicer of Somerville, Mass.; son, Gregory Alderete and wife Katherine, of Steilacoom Wash., granddaughters Hannah Alderete of Los Angeles and Mariah Alderete of Seattle; daughter, Mary Alderete of Arlington, Va. and grandson Nicholas Epperson of Virginia Beach, Va.; daughter, Angela of Topsham and daughter, Nancy Alderete Davis and husband Ronnie Davis of Fayetteville, N.C. Sam served his country during World War II and the Korean War. As a young warrant office in World War II he fought his way across France, Belgium and Germany with the 980th Field Artillery Battalion. He survived the infamous Battle of the Bulge, directly contributing to the liberation of France and Belgium. When questioned about his service record, he humbly said he “soldiered in combat with his brothers in arms, many of whom did not return.” His military accolades include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medals, Army Commendations with Clusters and French Legion of Honor, awarded on July 14, 2015. Sam earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska in U.S and Military History, a master’s in Education from Boston University and a Master of Arts in International Relations from the University of Southern California. After retiring from the Army, he relocated to Topsham as Director of Education at the Brunswick Naval Air Station. He retired from the Civil Service in 2007. He was an avid reader, historian and life-long learner. He enjoyed gardening, music and eating dessert! A private service will be held for the family. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, and because Sam was a dedicated supporter of these worthy causes, please consider a donation to either: Spindleworks 7 Lincoln St. Brunswick, ME 04011 or Special Olympics 125 John Roberts Rd. South Portland, ME 04106

Guest Book