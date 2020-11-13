The holidays are just around the corner, and many people are looking for a fun and entertaining way to get into the holiday spirit. Luckily, there are many new and outstanding holiday movies coming to streaming services this fall.

Sam Haskell, President of Magnolia Hill Productions, has compiled this list of the best holiday movies streaming this season.

Christmas on the Square

Release Date: November 22

Available On: Netflix

In this heartwarming holiday musical, produced by Sam Haskell, Dolly Parton plays an angel who shows an ambitious developer the meaning of community. Regina (Christine Baranski) owns the entire town and decides to evict everyone to build a mall. Dolly Parton must show Regina why it is important to have community and how to empathize with the people of Fullerville.

Along with Dolly Parton and Christine Baranski, the movie also stars Treat Williams, Jenifer Lewis, and Jeanine Mason.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Release Date: November 13

Available On: Netflix

In this lavish musical romp, Forest Whitaker stars as Jeronicus Jangle, a toymaker with a magical invention. The back story of “Jingle Jangle” involves a betrayal by his apprentice, played by Keegan-Michael Key. After a flash-forward, Jingle Jangle and his granddaughter (Madelen Mills) rediscover the spirit of invention and save Christmas.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Release Date: November 19

Available On: Netflix

Vanessa Hudgens returns as Stacy DeNovo and Duchess Margaret Delacourt, two young women who bear a convenient resemblance to each other. Duchess Margaret is about to take the throne of Montenaro, and she is nervous about her responsibilities. Stacy agrees to help her out by switching places again.

An entertaining twist comes when a third “double,” Fiona, comes to complicate things. Fiona is a party girl who is intent on causing chaos. Margaret and Stacy need to straighten things out in time for Christmas.

The movie stars Vanessa Hudgens in a triple role.

Holidate

Release Date: October 28

Available On: Netflix

In this romantic comedy definitely intended for an adult audience, Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) decide that they have had it with their friends’ and families’ pressure to have a date for holiday functions. They decide that they will pair up to get through the season. Along the way, feelings develop, but neither is sure they should act on them.

Operation Christmas Drop

Release Date: November 5

Available On: Netflix

This movie was filmed on location in Guam. In the film, a Congressional aide named Erica (Kat Graham) meets a charming Air Force pilot named Andrew (Alexander Ludwig). The film features a will-they-or-won’t-they romance with plenty of tropical scenery and holiday charm.

A New York Christmas Wedding

Release Date: November 5

Available On: Netflix

Jennifer is getting married on Christmas Eve. With her fiancé David, things are getting tense. While she is out running to clear her head, she meets a helpful angel named Azrael. Azrael takes it upon himself to show her an alternate universe where she has everything she wants.

In this alternate universe, Jennifer discovers that she is engaged to her childhood best friend Gabriella. As she longs for this universe to be real, Azrael reminds her that she can make changes to her real life. She has to decide whether to marry David after all or whether there are better things in store for her.

The movie is directed by Otoja Abit, who also plays David. Jennifer is played by Nia Fairweather and Azrael is played by Cooper Koch.

Midnight at the Magnolia

Release Date: November 5

Available On: Netflix

This romantic movie follows two radio hosts who decide to do things as a couple over the holidays. Along the way, sparks fly, and the couple begins falling for each other. The movie is directed by Maxwell McGuire and stars Evan Williams, Natalie Hall, Steve Cumyn, Albert Brooks, and Michael Gordon Shore.

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Release Date: November 25

Available On: Netflix

Kate, one of the children from the first Christmas Chronicles movie, is growing up. She is unhappy with her mother’s new relationship, and she decides to run away. She ends up at the North Pole, where Santa and Mrs. Claus help her. The problem is that a disaffected elf wants to cancel Christmas. Kate, Santa, and Mrs. Claus need to work together to stop him.

The movie stars Kurt Russell, Darby Camp, and Goldie Hawn.

Enjoying a Holiday Movie

With a cup of hot cocoa and a cozy couch, you can settle down to relieve holiday stress or get yourself in the spirit to shop, bake, or wrap gifts. Sam Haskell recommends these movies as a fun way to experience the holiday spirit.

